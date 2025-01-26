New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday, at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in his honour, spoke about the historical and cultural ties between India and Indonesia, and emphasised the influence of ancient Indian civilization on Indonesian culture, language, and genetics.

President Subianto highlights Indian influence on Indonesian language and genetics sequencing test.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Thanks World Leaders for Their Greetings on India's 76th R-Day.

He added, "A few weeks ago I had my genetic sequencing test and my DNA test and they told me that I have Indian DNA. Everybody knows when I hear Indian music, I start dancing."

President Subianto also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and commitment towards alleviating poverty and helping the marginalised while affirming that he himself learnt a lot from him in the few days.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Russian President Vladimir Putin Extends Greetings to Indian Counterpart Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi on Occasion of Gantantra Diwas.

The Indonesian President said he is proud to be in India and further wished "prosperity, peace, and greatness" for the people of India in the coming years.

Subianto said, "I am very proud to be here (in India)...I am not a professional politician, I am not a good diplomat, I say what is in my heart. I came here for a few days but learned a lot from Prime Minister Modi's leadership and commitments...His commitment to alleviating poverty, helping the marginalized, and helping the weakest part of your society, is an inspiration for us."

"I would like to wish the people of India prosperity, peace, and greatness in the coming years. I would like to see Indonesia and India continuing to be close partners and friends," he added.

Notably, at the invitation of the PM Modi, President Subianto paid a State Visit to India from January 23-26. He also attended the celebrations of the 76th Republic Day of India as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation including several Ministers as well as Senior Officials of the Indonesian government and a business delegation.

The visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Delhi witnessed the signing and renewal of five Memorandums of Understanding on wide-ranging fields, including health, traditional medicine and maritime security.

MoU on Health Cooperation was signed between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Health, Indonesia.

The MoU on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard and BAKAMLA, Indonesia was renewed.

Another MoU was signed in the field of Traditional Medicine Quality Assurance between the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, which comes under the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)