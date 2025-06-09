Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 8 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with Joao Manuel Lourenco, President of the Republic of Angola, during which they discussed cooperation between the UAE and Angola and explored ways to strengthen ties in support of development priorities and the shared goal of sustainable growth and prosperity.

President Lourenco also extended Eid Al-Adha greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing him continued health and happiness.

The two leaders discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional and global matters. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing cooperation between the UAE and African nations, particularly in the fields of development and economic partnership, in ways that support stability, promote sustainable economic growth, and help realise the aspirations of their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reiterated the UAE's commitment to enhancing development cooperation with African countries, in line with its longstanding approach to building constructive and impactful partnerships that contribute to shared progress and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

