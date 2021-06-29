Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Amid high levels of inflation in Pakistan, the country's Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has suggested hiking the price of petroleum products in the country from July 1.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that prices of petroleum products in the country were likely to surge by up to Rs 6 per litre from July 1..

The sources said that OGRA, in its summary to the Petroleum Division, has asked to increase the price of petrol by Rs6 and Diesel by Rs 3.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Division will make a final decision after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The current rate of petrol price is Rs 110.69, while the expected rate from July 1 is Rs 116.69. whereas, the current rate of Diesel is Rs 112.55 while the expected rate from July 1 is Rs115.55, Geo News reported. (ANI)

