Karachi [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): The Protest outside Karachi Press Club entered its 34th day after a student was forcibly disappeared earlier in July, leading the Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), reported on Saturday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, BYC said that the sit-in protest camp was organised by the family of Zahid Ali, a 25-year-old IR student of Karachi University, who was forcibly disappeared along with his rickshaw on 17 July 2025.

Also Read | Internet Down: Are You Facing Internet Disruptions? Undersea Cable Cuts in Red Sea Slow Down Internet Services in Middle East and Asia Including India.

"Despite his father Abdul Hameed's worsening health condition, the family continues their protest with steadfast determination, demanding Zahid's immediate and safe release. Their struggle is a painful reminder of the ongoing wave of enforced disappearances that continues to tear apart families in Karachi and Balochistan", the post said.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1964635560393527433

Also Read | Shigeru Ishiba Resigns: Japan PM Quits As Liberal Democratic Party President After LDP's Poor Poll Performance.

In another post on X, BYC brought to attention yet another case of extrajudicial killing at the hands of state-backed death squads in Tump, Kech.

"Jalal, son of Haji Yar Muhammad, a local businessman and resident of Gomazi, Tump, district Kech, was shot dead by state-backed death squads on the evening of September 6, 2025.", the post said.

It brought to attention that the killing was the third extrajudicial killing within a single day in district Kech, following the killings of Izhar and Mulla Bahram in Mand earlier the same day. BYC said that eyewitnesses and local sources confirmed that state-backed death squads operating under the supervision of the Pakistani forces carried out the attack.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1964725719554224222

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region's long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights.

Thousands have reportedly gone missing without due process, and many remain unaccounted for. Families are often left without information, legal recourse, or justice. Human rights organisations, both local and international, have condemned these actions, calling them violations of international law.

The Pakistan government has consistently denied involvement, but has failed to investigate or resolve the cases transparently. In recent years, peaceful resistance--through sit-ins, marches, and now social media--has grown, led by groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

These families, driven by grief and hope, continue to demand the safe return of their loved ones and an end to the culture of impunity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)