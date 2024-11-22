Belgrade (Serbia), Nov 22 (AP) Residents in several cities and towns across Serbia blocked traffic and stood in silence for 15 minutes on Friday to commemorate the 15 victims of a roof collapse in the country's north three weeks ago.

Hundreds of people came out into the streets eight minutes before noon, at the exact same time when the outer roof on the railway station building in the city of Novi Sad suddenly fell on November 1, crashing down on the people standing or sitting below.

Also Read | Tokyo Emerges as Hub for ‘Sex Tourism’ Amid Rising Poverty, Violence and Exploitation of Young Women, Says Report.

Initially 14 people were killed and three severely injured. One more person died on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 15.

The tragedy sparked anger and calls for answers. Many in Serbia believe that the roof collapse was the result of corruption and a lack of transparency that led to sloppy work in the renovation of the station building.

Also Read | Israel-Hezbollah War: 47 Killed, 22 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon's Baalbek-Hermel.

Prosecutors on Thursday arrested 12 people in connection with the tragedy, including a former populist government minister, Goran Vesic. The arrests followed a wave of protests that have challenged the populist government.

This week opposition politicians blocked a court building in Novi Sad for three days in a row. Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic has described the protesters as “thugs and bullies” inflicting “terror” on ordinary citizens.

The suspects detained on Thursday are facing charges of causing grave public danger and conducting irregular construction work, criminal acts that carry up to 12 years in prison. Opposition politicians behind the protests said they were sceptical and will continue to put pressure on authorities.

Prosecutors said on Friday they have started questioning the suspects.

The protest on Friday was held simultaneously in Novi Sad, the capital Belgrade, the southern cities of Nis and Kragujevac, and Krusevac in central Serbia. Some people held banners with the names of the victims, or reading “corruption kills”.

The railway station building in Novi Sad was originally built in 1964. It was renovated and inaugurated twice in recent years as part of a wider railway agreement with Chinese state construction companies. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)