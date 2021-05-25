London [UK], May 25 (ANI): A group of Afghan nationals vandalised the Pakistan High Commission building in London during a protest against violence in Afghanistan.

According to The News International, several protestors threw objects at the Pakistan High Commission's premises, located in the Lowndes Square, Knightsbridge, and used inciting language.

A similar but peaceful protest was also reported outside the Qatar embassy in London.

On Sunday afternoon, nearly 200 protesters had gathered after a group called "The Watan" called for a protest against killings in Afghanistan.

The main organisers of the protests outside both the Pakistan High Commission and Qatar embassy included Noor-Ullah, Dr Qasim Ibrahim, Fazal Khan Advocate, Zia-Ullah Hamdad, Bacha Khan, Shah Mehmood Khan, Atal Kawan, Sadaat Khan and Falik Nayaz Khan.

The Pakistan High Commission confirmed to The News that a complaint has been launched with the UK government to take action against the hooligans and bring to justice those who were involved in criminal damage at the Pakistani premises.

The Pakistan High Commission spokesman said that the video footage of the damage has been shared with the UK government authorities.

Amid the ongoing drawdown of US troops from Afghanistan, Afghanistan has seen a spike in the incidents of violence in recent weeks, leading to casualties of Afghan security forces and civilians. (ANI)

