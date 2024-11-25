Punjab [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): A large convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and opposition leader Omar Ayub, encountered heavy resistance from law enforcement as it made its way from Swabi to Islamabad via Punjab.

The convoys encountered intense tear gas shelling near the Attock Bridge, Chach Interchange, and Ghazi Barotha Canal as police attempted to disperse the PTI supporters marching towards the capital, The Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | Mexico Mass Shooting: Gunmen Open Fire at Bar in Tabasco; 6 Killed, 5 Injured (Watch Videos).

Starting from Swabi, the PTI convoys were initially met with calm progress as they entered Punjab territory. However, police deployed heavy tear gas near key checkpoints to impede their passage. At these sites, law enforcement aimed to halt the convoys, forcing the PTI supporters to face resistance before they could continue their journey.

In his address to the crowd, Gandapur emphasised that the march would not stop until Imran Khan, the PTI founder, was released. "We must advance and not turn back until Imran Khan is released," he declared, rallying the supporters to press on despite the delays caused by police intervention. Later, addressing the group again at Ghazi, he urged them to prepare for further resistance.

Also Read | Sex Scandal Rocks Norway: Gynaecologist Rapes 87 Women Over 20 Years, Films Act; 6,000 Hours Of Video Evidence Recovered.

"Prepare, as we will need to confront further resistance ahead," Gandapur said, reinforcing the commitment to the cause.

The convoy, temporarily halted at Ghazi Bridge, faced mixed reactions from party members, as Chief Minister Gandapur advised them to rest before further confrontations. Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, expressed frustration at the delays, urging the convoy to move forward without further pause. Speaking from her vehicle, she emphasised, "Time is being wasted," calling on supporters to stay in their vehicles and continue swiftly.

"Stay in your vehicles so we can reach there quickly," she urged, reiterating the necessity to press on without delay. "We are here to bring Khan back. Let's move without delay," she directed, reinforcing the singular focus on securing her husband's release.

The PTI, led by Imran Khan, has been organising the march towards Islamabad, with plans to hold a protest at D-Chowk. The protest, which PTI describes as a movement for freedom and justice, has stirred political tensions, with party members and their supporters increasingly vocal about the arrest of Imran Khan, reported The Express Tribune.

PTI's call to action is to gather at D-Chowk, despite government attempts to prevent the rally. The Interior Ministry has emphasised that no protests will be permitted in Islamabad, citing court orders, and warned of legal action against any violation.

In a related development, PTI leaders Aamir Dogar and Zain Qureshi were arrested by Punjab Police at the Qadirpurra Toll Plaza in Multan. The arrests have only heightened tensions as PTI proceeds with its plans for the protest. Despite the government's efforts, which include sealing key roads and setting up barriers around Islamabad, PTI leadership has remained firm in its stance. Gandapur declared, "We will bring our private machinery to remove obstacles and reach Islamabad," emphasising that nothing would deter their efforts to stage the protest at D-Chowk.

The government made preparations for the protest by heavily fortifying Islamabad, sealing key roads and setting up barriers across the city. Security forces, including Rangers and Frontier Constabulary, were deployed to sensitive areas, especially the Red Zone.

Authorities have restricted access to critical locations such as D-Chowk and Islamabad Airport, with containers placed along the routes leading into the capital. The measures have caused widespread disruption, with public transit halted and major roads blocked, leaving citizens unable to move freely across the region.

Hospitals have been placed on high alert in anticipation of potential unrest, and terrorism warnings have been issued due to the threat of militants infiltrating the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. In preparation for the demonstration, PTI workers have been subjected to pre-emptive arrests.

Several PTI members, including former MNA Nafisa Khattak, were detained late Friday night, while additional arrests occurred in Lahore and other parts of Punjab, The Express Tribune reported.

To counteract potential disturbances, the Ministry of Interior has confirmed that internet and mobile data services may be suspended in high-risk zones. This is aimed at ensuring the security of key areas and preventing the spread of information that could fuel unrest.

The government's security measures have, however, led to significant frustration among the public, as transportation systems and daily routines have been severely impacted by the widespread roadblocks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)