Islamabad [Pakistan], July 5 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) denied the claims of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif who stated that the party was looking for ways to fix the relationship with US official Donald Lu.

Earlier, the party had accused the US official of initiating a conspiracy against former prime minister Imran Khan's government.

Addressing a press conference, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry questioned whether the minister "had gone deaf" when the former prime minister was addressing a gathering of tens of thousands of people at Islamabad's Parade Ground on Saturday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Chaudhry added that Imran Khan had laid out the policy of his party, which was that "regime change through a cipher was unacceptable", towards the US through his statements, interviews, and public speeches, it added.

The PTI leader said that the party is a supporter of having good relationships with all countries, however, no country could be permitted to change its government on a whim.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the former Prime Minister's party has now apologized to the US against whom it had levelled allegations of planning to conspire to throw the cricketer-turned-politician out of power.

He said that the government has procured all the evidence that the party apologized to the United States' Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu for levelling foreign conspiracy allegations against him.

He said that while Khan was chanting slogans against the US during his public gatherings, he is now "apologising for his mistakes". Asif also said that the PTI chairman has sent a message to the US where he desired his wishes to "fix things and his relationship with the superpower".

Earlier in the month of April, Imran Khan named a senior American diplomat as the person who was allegedly involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to overthrow his government through a no-confidence vote.

Speaking at a meeting in Islamabad, Imran Khan claimed that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu was involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government.

Imran Khan claimed that Donald Lu warned the Pakistan Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, that there would be implications if the Pakistan PM survived the no-confidence vote.

Khan said that the no-trust motion against him was a "conspiracy" and thanked Allah that it failed.

Responding to Imran Khan's remarks, White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield rubbished the allegations regarding Washington's role in an alleged conspiracy. (ANI)

