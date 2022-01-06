San Juan, Jan 6 (AP) Puerto Rico's governor has announced that he will delay the start of classes at public schools by two weeks and recommended private schools do the same as the US territory grapples with a 36% positivity rate.

The public school year is scheduled to resume Jan 24, with Governor Pedro Pierluisi on Wednesday stressing that all those working in the education sector are required to have their booster shot by Jan 15. In addition, schoolchildren age 5 and older are required to have at least their first dose by Jan 10.

Some 97% of teachers are vaccinated, although only 40% have boosters. Meanwhile, more than 40% of children ages five to 11 are vaccinated.

Pierluisi said special education therapies are scheduled to start Jan 18.

The island of 3.3 million people has reported more than 201,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 3,300 deaths. Nearly 85% of people have received their first dose and some 70% their second one, although officials have urged people to obtain their booster, noting that only less than 40% have done so. (AP)

