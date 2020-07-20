Moscow, Jul 20 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported the idea to postpone until next year a mass event marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II defeat of Nazi Germany, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Immortal Regiment, a large-scale procession of people carrying photographs of their relatives who died during the war, traditionally takes place in many Russian cities on May 9, Victory Day -- the country's most important national holiday.

This year, Putin postponed it till July 26 in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Last week organizers suggested postponing it again, saying social distancing contradicts the spirit of the procession during which people stand “shoulder to shoulder” next to each other.

The president on Monday supported the idea, saying that “events like this can't be carried out at any cost.”

Russia reported over 777,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 12,000 deaths as of Monday. (AP)

