Moscow [Russia], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): G20 countries must quickly work out a solution for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, while the World Health Organization (WHO) must accelerate its decision-making process on vaccine safety, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

"We suggest asking G20 health ministries to quickly develop a solution for the mutual recognition of national vaccine certificates," Putin told a G20 summit.

The Russian president added that it was crucial for the WHO to "speed up prequalification process for new vaccines and medications." (ANI/Sputnik)

