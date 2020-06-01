World News | Putin Sets July 1 for Vote to Extend His Rule for Years

World. (File Image)

Moscow, Jun 1 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin says a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments that could allow him to further extend his rule will be held on July 1.

Speaking during a televised meeting Monday with officials, Putin said the pace of Russia's coronavirus outbreak has slowed down, allowing election officials to safely hold the vote. If approved, the constitutional amendments would allow Putin to stay in power until 2036 if he chooses.

Also Read | '130 Crore Indians Started Their Fight Against COVID-19 With Clapping And Clanging of Utensils & Energized Entire Nation', Says PM Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

The vote was postponed from April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials reported to Putin that voters will have a chance to also vote during the six days before July 1 to reduce crowds and increase safety amid the pandemic. (AP)

Also Read | Rochester Police in Minnesota Detain Black Man Mistaking Him For Someone Else, Left Embarrassed After He Claims to Be An FBI Agent And Shows ID (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)