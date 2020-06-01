Rochester Police in Minnesota Detain Black Man Mistaking Him For Someone Else, Left Embarrassed After He Claims to Be An FBI Agent And Shows ID (Watch Video)

Video showing the police arresting an 'FBI agent' in Rochester, Minnesota | (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab)

Rochester, June 1: Amid "racism" charges levelled against the police in United States following the murder of George Floyd, a video has come to the fore which has drawn further flak towards the country's law enforcement officials. In the footage being widely shared, the police is seen racially profiling and arresting a black man in Rochester, Minnesota. After he claimed to be an FBI agent and showed his ID card, the cops were left embarrassed. Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis Cop Accused of Killing George Floyd, Taken Into Custody.

In the footage of five minutes and twenty seconds, the cops could be seen approaching the black man and asking him about his details. After the latter refused to accept that he was the person against whom they had issued a warrant, the police personnel pressed upon him to show his ID card.

The black man refused and told the police personnel to "stop harassing him". Unmoved, the cops forcibly handcuffed him and removed his wallet to ascertain his identity. On checking the ID card, they were left embarrassed as he was reportedly revealed as an "FBI agent".

Watch Video of Rochester Police's Faux Pas

The purported incident of racial profiling by Minnesota police comes barely a week after they were charged of murdering Floyd in Minneapolis town. The deceased - a 46-year-old African American - was accused of using a counterfeit currency note on May 25. After receiving the complaint, a team of four police officers apprehended him.

After handcuffing him, the police officials pinned him on the ground and one among the cops - Derek Chauvin - kept his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. In the video which appeared online, the victim could be heard gasping and saying "I can't breathe".

Chauvin was arrested on Friday by the Minnesota police and charged with third-degree murder. The other three police officials have been sacked from duty. Protests have erupted across the nation demanding enhanced social and legal security to black Americans, apart from seeking expedited murder trial against all the four accused cops.