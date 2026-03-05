Doha [Qatar], March 5 (ANI): Qatar's Ministry of Defence on Thursday said the country had been subjected to a missile attack and that its air defence systems were actively intercepting the incoming missiles amid conflict in the region.

In a statement issued by the Ministry's Directorate of Morale Guidance, authorities said the missile attack was detected, and response systems were immediately activated.

"The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announces that the State of Qatar has been subjected to a missile attack. Air defense systems are intercepting the missile attack," the statement read.

The ministry urged citizens, residents and visitors to remain calm and follow instructions issued by security authorities. It also cautioned people against spreading rumours and asked them to rely only on information released through official channels.

Meanwhile, local reports indicated that multiple loud explosions were heard across parts of Doha during the interception, with smoke also seen rising from a residential district on the western edge of the Qatari capital.

Authorities have not yet provided details on potential damage or casualties, with security agencies continuing to monitor the situation as air defence operations remain ongoing.

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its sixth day.

Tehran's counter-strikes have also targeted American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has strongly condemned drone attacks launched from Iranian territory that targeted the city of Nakhchivan and its airport, resulting in damage to infrastructure and injuries to civilians.

In an official statement, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "At around midday on 5 March, drone attacks were carried out against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Providing details of the incident, the statement noted that one of the drones struck airport infrastructure while another landed near a civilian facility. (ANI)

