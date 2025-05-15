Orlando (Florida), May 15 (PTI) Qlik, a leading player in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence, on Wednesday introduced its new agentic experience to drive faster decisions and boost productivity by bringing new simplicity to complex data-driven workflows.

Besides, the company launched Open Lakehouse, a fully managed Apache Iceberg solution built into Qlik Talend Cloud.

These two products were unveiled at Qlik Connect 2025 here for its customers.

The agentic experience will provide a single, conversational interface allowing users across the enterprise to interact naturally with data, using specialised AI agents to quickly uncover insights, drive faster decisions, and boost productivity, bringing new simplicity to complex data-driven workflows.

At the heart of this continuous innovation is the Qlik engine, a unique technology that indexes relationships across data, enabling the discovery of unexpected connections.

This new agentic experience is about removing the distance between data, decisions, and outcomes, Qlik CEO Mike Capone said here.

"People want a seamless, conversational way to engage with their data, one that fits naturally into their work and delivers clear, trusted answers in context. We've built this experience to reflect how decisions actually get made in a business," he said.

As enterprises face unpredictable market conditions and increasing pressure to make critical decisions rapidly, investments in AI have grown, he said, adding that, with its agentic experience, Qlik is focused on helping customers turn data into timely, high-quality decisions and results.

Qlik's agentic experience to be rolled out this summer is specifically designed to empower teams to accelerate both decisions and productivity in rapidly changing environments, he added.

Designed for enterprises under pressure to scale faster and spend less, Capone said, Qlik Open Lakehouse delivers real-time ingestion, automated optimisation, and multi-engine interoperability, without vendor lock-in or operational overhead.

As organisations accelerate AI adoption, he said, the cost and rigidity of traditional data warehouses have become unsustainable.

Qlik Open Lakehouse offers a new path -- a fully managed lakehouse architecture powered by Apache Iceberg that delivers 2.5 times, 5 times faster query performance and up to 50 per cent lower infrastructure costs, while maintaining full compatibility with the most widely used analytics and machine learning engines, he said.

"With Qlik Open Lakehouse, enterprises gain real-time scale, full control over their data, and the freedom to choose the tools that work best for them. We built this to meet the demands of AI and analytics at enterprise scale, without compromise," he said.

Qlik Open Lakehouse is built from the ground up to meet the scale, flexibility, and performance demands of modern enterprises, without the tradeoffs, he added.

During the Qlik Connect 2025, it was also highlighted that despite record AI investment, most enterprises remain stuck in the lab.

According to recent IDC research, while 80 per cent plan to deploy agentic AI workflows, only 12 per cent feel ready to support autonomous decision-making at scale.

Trust in outputs is eroding amid growing concerns around hallucinations, bias, and regulatory scrutiny, the report said.

And as models become commoditised, competitive advantage is shifting, not to those with the most advanced models, but to those who can operationalise AI with speed, integrity, and confidence, it added.

The Qlik AI Council emphasised that trust must be designed in, not added later. Execution is the new differentiator, and it only works when the data, infrastructure, and outputs are verifiable, explainable, and actionable.

In today's environment, the companies that pull ahead won't be the ones that test the most, they'll be the ones that deliver, the Council said.

Observing that the market is short on execution, Capone said, companies aren't losing ground because they lack access to powerful models.

"They're losing because they haven't embedded trusted AI into the fabric of their operations. That's why at Qlik, we've built a platform focused on decisive, scalable action. If your data isn't trusted, your AI isn't either. And if your AI can't be trusted, it won't be used," he added.

