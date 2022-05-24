Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI): With a firm eye on the Indo-Pacific region, the meeting of Quadrilateral Dialogue (QUAD) kicked off in Tokyo on Tuesday to review the progress made by the four-member countries.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

The Quad leaders - Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, and President Joe Biden of the United States will also exchange their views about developments in the region and global issues of mutual interest.

The Quad cooperation is anchored in the shared values of democracy, international law, and rules-based international order and a vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Quad's cooperation efforts have included working together on climate action. Quad's Infrastructure Coordination Group has been deliberating on supporting sustainable and demand-driven infrastructure in the region in a manner that doesn't burden countries of the region with unsustainable debt. Cooperation on critical and security of critical cyber infrastructure are other key priority areas of cooperative measures in the Quad.

The four countries have also been discussing continued cooperation on COVID response, and post COVID management of economy and health infrastructure. This will be the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. It will be followed by the Quad Fellowship Event. (ANI)

