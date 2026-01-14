New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The first meeting of the Congress Screening Committee is scheduled to be held in Chennai on January 18. Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Girish Singh, the party in charge, along with other members of the Screening Committee, will attend the session, sources said.

According to the sources, TS Singh Deo is heading the committee.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi visited Tamil Nadu, which comes in the backdrop of the state assembly elections to be held in 2026.

Addressing the gathering of students and teachers at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the St. Thomas English High School in Gudalur, Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi called for developing India into a nation where citizens respect each other's languages, cultures and religion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also voiced support for the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan and criticised the Centre after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) placed the film's certification on hold, calling it an attack on Tamil culture.

He said PM Modi would not succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people.

In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "The I&B Ministry's attempt to block 'Jana Nayagan' is an attack on Tamil culture. Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people."

His remarks follow the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) decision to withhold certification for the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, citing scenes that could hurt religious sentiments.

Rahul last visited Gudalur during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September 2022, where he addressed a gathering of supporters and praised the scenic beauty of the town in the Western Ghats. He stayed at a private school overnight before leaving for Karnataka.

Politics in the state has heated up amid a triangular contest among the ruling DMK-Congress alliance, the BJP-AIADMK-led alliance, and the debutant actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Khazhagam (TVK).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Tamil Nadu on January 23. (ANI)

