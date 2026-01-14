Pune, January 14: Bajaj Auto has expanded its electric two-wheeler portfolio with the launch of the Bajaj Chetak C25, its most affordable electric scooter yet, priced at INR 91,399 (ex-showroom). Positioned as an entry-level urban commuter, the new Chetak C25 offers a claimed range of 113 km on a single charge, targeting budget-conscious buyers looking to switch to electric mobility without compromising on brand legacy or build quality.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Battery, Range and Performance

The Chetak C25 is powered by a 2.5 kWh battery pack mounted under the floorboard. It uses a hub-mounted motor producing 2.2 kW of peak power, enabling a top speed of 55 kmph, making it ideal for daily city commutes. Bajaj claims the scooter delivers a real-world urban-focused riding experience with improved efficiency. New Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter To Launch in India Today; New Budget-Friendly Variant Expected To Be Priced Under INR 1 Lakh.

Charging is handled by a 750W off-board charger, which can charge the battery from 0 to 80% in about 2 hours and 25 minutes, while a full charge takes just under 4 hours.

Design, Weight and Practicality

Despite its lower price, the Bajaj Chetak C25 continues the brand’s signature metal-bodied construction, a rarity in the electric scooter segment. The scooter features a slimmer design, reduced kerb weight of 108 kg, and a low seat height of 763 mm, enhancing accessibility for riders of all heights. Bajaj Chetak 3001 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Bajaj Check Electric Scooter Launched in India With 127 km Range.

In terms of practicality, it offers 25 litres of under-seat storage, along with a front apron storage cubby. The C25 is available in six colour options, including white, black, red and yellow.

Features and Hardware

To keep costs competitive, Bajaj has replaced the earlier leading-link suspension with telescopic front forks. Feature-wise, the scooter includes a colour LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity, supporting call alerts, music control and SMS notifications.

Key features include:

• Hill Hold Assist (supports slopes up to 19%)

• Eco and Sport ride modes

• Front disc brake

• Reverse assist for easy parking

Market Positioning

With the Chetak C25 priced below INR 1 lakh, Bajaj is aiming to attract first-time EV buyers and petrol scooter users transitioning to electric vehicles. The launch strengthens Bajaj’s presence in the rapidly growing entry-level EV scooter segment, where competition is intensifying among established manufacturers and startups alike.

