London [UK], September 19 (ANI): The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, was carried to Westminster Abbey in London for her state funeral on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Numerous guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the world landed in the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen's funeral is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill's in 1965.

A state funeral means that the UK government has officially declared the day of the funeral as a bank holiday.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 17 and offered condolences on behalf of the government of India.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden Sunday also expressed his condolences to the royal family.

While mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Biden remembered Queen's warm candour and said, "The way she touched when she leaned over. The way -- she had that look like, "Are you okay? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?" And then also, "Make sure you do what you're supposed to do," Biden said adding that she reminded him of his mother.

Moreover, senior citizens and children are among those camping along the funeral routes, for over 48 hours in some cases, to bid a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II today.

Notably, the funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, and readings will be given by Patricia Scotland, the secretary general of the Commonwealth, and Prime Minister Liz Truss. The sermon will be delivered by Canterbury's archbishop, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

The Queen was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth. (ANI)

