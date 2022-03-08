Islamabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday discussed the development and investment under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor as well as the global issues like Ukraine and Afghanistan with his Chinese counterpart.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan's Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China's ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke on telephone on the bilateral ties and also exchanged views on the regional and global situation, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

Recalling the successful visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to China in which various important decisions were taken to advance bilateral practical cooperation, Qureshi stressed the importance of close coordination between the two sides for early realisation of agreed ventures and projects.

“He expressed satisfaction on the high-quality development of CPEC and accelerating industrial relocation and investments to Pakistan,” FO said.

The Foreign Minister conveyed Pakistan's concern at the situation in Ukraine and underscored the need for a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law and provisions of the UN Charter.

He also shared Pakistan's concerns over the adverse economic consequences for developing countries resulting from escalating fuel and food costs and disruption of supply chains.

He apprised Wang of his outreach to the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Russia and the High Representative of the European Union.

Maintaining the principled position based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, Pakistan had called for de-escalation and resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Foreign Minister expressed the hope that the talks between Russia and Ukraine would succeed in finding a diplomatic solution.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed the continued efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and emphasised the need for the international community to sustain humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people.

Wang also conveyed his condolences on the loss of precious lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Peshawar and sympathies with the families of the victims.

Qureshi underlined that the terrorist act was an attack on the peace-loving people of Pakistan who had rendered tremendous sacrifices to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from Pakistan. He shared the resolve of the Government to continue its unrelenting counter-terrorism efforts and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact, according to FO.

