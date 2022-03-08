New Delhi, March 8: The Ukrainian government on Tuesday said that the first stage of evacuation from Sumy has begun. “The Ukrainian city of Sumy was given a green corridor, the first stage of evacuation began,” the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine tweeted.

Meanwhile, at least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed in a Russian air strike on a residential street in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy late on Monday, the regional prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday. The bodies were recovered by emergency services early on Tuesday in searches that are ongoing, it said. In other news, The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to the United Nations, the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II.

People evacuate Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv. The governor of the region, which surrounds the capital, said Ukraine was making arrangements to get people out of the city, which has been cut off from electricity, water and heat for four days. World Bank Approves USD 723 Million Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict With Russia

All Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Energy giant Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas and shut service stations in Russia

British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday Britain would support Poland if it decided to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, but warned that doing so might have direct consequences for Poland.

