Bali [Indonesia], November 2 (ANI): Expressing delight over India's turn to host the next R20 summit, the group of Religion Forum, the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Saudi Arabia, Shaykh Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa said that he counts greatly on India welcoming this through religious leaders, with whom the country shares a very strong relationship.

Al-Issa added that he has no doubt that it will have a big impact on conveying the message of religious leaders to the world at large.

"We will be delighted with India hosting the second edition of the R20 summit within the framework of the G20. We count greatly on India welcoming this through religious leaders in India, with whom we share a very strong relationship," said the Secretary-General in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Shaykh bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa said the Muslim group shares friendship and cooperation with Hindu religious leadership. "Through these relationships, we will work on making the R20 summit, held within the framework of the G20, a success. We also look forward to the support of His Excellency the Prime Minister of India in this regard. No doubt, the R20 Summit in India will have a big impact on conveying the message of religious leaders to the world at large," he said.

Further highlighting the fact that the R20 summit which is currently being held in Bali, Indonesia has its own 'importance' the Secretary-General said that the forum promotes harmony and contributes peace across the World.

"This summit, the Summit of R20, is held within the framework of the G20, the first of its kind, as it is officially recognized, supported and sponsored by the presidency of the G20, his Excellency the President of Indonesia. No doubt, when this summit is officially recognized within the framework of the G20 it will have importance, which comes from the importance of religious leaders and their contribution to promoting peace across the world, also promoting harmony in national societies, and promoting religious and cultural alliance among nations and people," he said.

"Religious leaders have a huge spiritual impact, which is inspirational for the followers of faiths, this inspiration, no doubt, is sacred for all religions. Thus, this makes clear the importance of religious leaders. Our world is facing several issues, conflicts and disputes, and the religious leaders shoulder a big responsibility to contribute to finding solutions to these issues and disputes across the world given their spiritual impact", he added.

R20 is part of a series of G20 events initiated under Indonesia's G20 Presidency. It is being held from November 2-3 this year for the 'first time ever' in Bali, Indonesia to mobilize global leaders to help ensure that religion functions as a genuine and dynamic source of solutions, rather than problems, in the 21st century. (ANI)

