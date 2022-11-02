UK, November 2: In a shocking turn in 'Katie Locke' killing, the man accused of murder reportedly told prison staff he would prove he was mentally ill by killing someone. Carl Langdell, a resident of Essex, was charged with murdering teacher Katie Locke (23) on Christmas Eve in 2015 and had been remanded in custody. The duo had met on a dating website. He had lied to her about being a lawyer and set up a fake LinkedIn account to make his lies seem more convincing.

Langdell, while serving in prison, was later diagnosed with emotionally unstable, dissocial, and obsessive-compulsive personality disorders, however, an expert ruled that he was not psychotic and that he was 'fabricating' delusions. Penis Stabbing Killer, Mother of Four Gets Arrested for Chopping Off Boyfriend’s Private Part and Murdering His Friend, Appears in Australia Court For Double.

Langdell was transferred to Rampton High-Security Hospital in July 2017 after he reportedly started receiving subliminal messages, described delusional ideas, and had psychotic symptoms in June 2016. In the hospital, Langdell made further significant attempts to harm himself and threatened to harm staff. Following this, a hospital psychiatrist concluded that Langdell had fabricated delusional thoughts and recommended that he should continue to serve his sentence in prison. UP Shocker: Man Cuts Off Friend’s Genitals After He Threatens to Share Their Intimate Videos Online in Bareilly.

Langdell died at the age of 31 after he cut his neck in his cell at Wakefield prison on February 11, 2021. He was found in a conscious state and moved to the hospital. However, during treatment, Langdell’s condition deteriorated, and was pronounced dead.

