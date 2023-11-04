New Delhi, November 4: Senior IPS officer Pravin Madhukar Pawar has been appointed the joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for five years, according to a personnel ministry order. Pawar is a 2003 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Karnataka cadre. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post of joint director, CBI, for five years, it said. Praveen Sood Is New CBI Director: IPS Officer and Karnataka DGP Appointed Director of Central Bureau of Investigation by Selection Committee for a Period of Two Years.
-
