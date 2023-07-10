Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 10 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called on Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and evaluated the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, the Union minister said, "Called on the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mr @anwaribrahimin Kuala Lumpur. Deeply appreciate his positive approach and interest towards further deepening India-Malaysia bilateral relations."

In a series of tweets, Malaysia's Prime Minister tweeted, "In this meeting, we were able to evaluate the defence cooperation between Malaysia and India as well as discuss new forms of cooperation that can be explored together."

He stated that both sides also had the opportunity to exchange views on international issues of mutual interest.

Ibrahim also said that he was also informed about the exchange of letters (EOL) to amend the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defence cooperation between Malaysia and India which was completed by the two Ministers involved.

After meeting Prime Minister, Singh met Foreign Minister of Malaysia Zambry Abdul Kadir and discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest aimed at further strengthening the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

"Fruitful meeting with the Foreign Minister of Malaysia, H.E. Dr Zambry Adbul Kadir. Discussed wide range of issues of mutual interest aimed at further strengthening India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia from Sunday to deepen the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Singh made a courtesy visit to the Malaysian Defence Ministry office and inspected the Main Guard of Honor from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Soldier Regiment.

He also held a meeting and discussed extensive bilateral defence engagement and roadmap for the 4th Decade of India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation, with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Haji Hasan.

Taking to Twitter, Mohamad Haji Hasan stated, "Received a courtesy visit from his counterpart HE @rajnathsingh the Minister of Defense of India at Wisma Pertahanan early this morning. He then received and inspected the Main Guard of Honor from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Soldier Regiment 1 RAMD".

Calling the meeting meaningful, the Malaysian Defence Minister stated that Rajnath Singh witnessed the Signing Ceremony of the Letter of Exchange between the two governments.

"We then witnessed the Signing Ceremony of the Letter of Exchange between the Governments of Malaysia - India to amend the Defense Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding that was signed in 1993," the Malaysian Defence Minister stated.

He added, "This is a very meaningful meeting between Malaysia and India in order to strengthen the already established bilateral relations".

India and Malaysia share deep and warm relations. Recently in April, India and Malaysia agreed to settle trade in the Indian rupees, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. (ANI)

