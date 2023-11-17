Jakarta [Indonesia], November 17 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his Timor-Leste counterpart Rear Admiral Donaciano Do Rosario da Costa Gomes in Jakarta on Friday and reaffirmed India's support for the development needs of the country.

The two ministers also discussed potential areas for future collaboration, including the supply of made-in-India defence equipment, capacity building and training, according to the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) press statement.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: UN Stops Delivery of Food and Supplies to Gaza As Communications Blackout Hinders Aid Coordination.

The Timorese counterpart welcomed India's decision to open an Embassy in Timor-Leste also known as East Timor and offered his Ministry's support. He also thanked Singh for India's support to Timor-Leste's efforts to become a full member of ASEAN.

Taking to X, Singh shared about his meeting saying, "Was pleased to meet the Defence Minister of Timor-Leste, Rear Admiral Donaciano Do Rosario da Costa Gomes in Jakarta. We discussed potential areas for future collaboration including the supply of Made-in-India defence equipment, capacity building and training."

Also Read | Ukraine Horror: Mother Makes Video of Herself Beating Crying Toddler To Extort Maintenance Money From Ex-Husband.

Later, the Union Minister interacted with the members of the diverse and vibrant Indian community in Jakarta, including the leaders and members of various Indian organisations in the country and appreciated their deep-rooted and close connection with India, said the Ministry.

He also highlighted India's achievements in past decade including Digital India, New Education Policy, Women empowerment, Jal Jeevan Abhiyaan, Rural road connectivity, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin etc.

Singh also visited Shiva Temple at Pluit, Jakarta and offered prayers.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently on a visit to Indonesia to attend the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Jakarta.

Singh held bilateral meetings with his Indonesian and Vietnamese counterparts on the sidelines of the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting - Plus (ADMM-Plus) on November 16.

Singh, during his visit, also met with Secretary General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn on the sidelines of the 10th ADMM-Plus.

"While reiterating India's continued support to ASEAN Centrality, Rajnath Singh appreciated ASEAN Member States' enthusiastic participation in India-ASEAN activities, including the 1st ASEAN-India Informal Defence Ministers' Meeting, the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise, India's Initiatives for Women in UN Peacekeeping Operations and the Marine Plastic Pollution Response," according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Singh appreciated the ASEAN Secretariat's excellent support in the implementation of ASEAN-India projects.They exchanged views on ways and means to further enhance ASEAN-India cooperation in view of advancing the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)