New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a visit to Morocco on Sunday, where he will inaugurate the Tata Advanced Systems' new manufacturing facility for the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 at Berrechid, the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa.

The Defence Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi and interact with the Indian community in Rabat.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Decision To Impose USD 100,000 Annual Fee on Visa Likely To Have Humanitarian Consequences, Says MEA.

Rajnath Singh said the new facility in Morocco marks an important milestone that reflects the growing global footprint of India's defence industry

"Tomorrow, 21st September, I shall be in Morocco. There is a growing strategic convergence between India and Morocco. Looking forward to further strengthen the growing relationship. During my visit I will hold a bilateral meeting with my counterpart Mr. Abdeltif Loudiyi. A key highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility for the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 at Berrechid,"Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Move On Visa To Have Humanitarian Consequences, Full Implications Being Studied, Says MEA.

"This facility is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa, which marks an important milestone that reflects the growing global footprint of India's defence industry. I will also interact with the Indian community in Rabat," he added.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/1969396361733808361

India and Morocco are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Defence during Rajnath Singh's visit.

The MoU will provide an institutional framework to expand and deepen bilateral defence engagement, including exchanges, training, and industrial linkages. Indian Navy ships have been making regular port calls at Casablanca in recent years, and this agreement will further consolidate such ties.

A Defence Ministry release said that the ties between India and Morocco have gained momentum since King Mohammed VI's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 in India. The upcoming visit is expected to add fresh energy to this partnership, particularly in the defence and strategic sectors.

According to a statement by Tata Advanced Systems (Tata Aerospace & Defence), in September last year, the company and Morocco's Royal Armed Forces signed deal for local production of Wheeled Armoured Platform.

"Developed in collaboration with the DRDO and Tata Motors, this marks a significant milestone as we expand our footprint overseas as a Defence OEM," it said.

According to the contract, the vehicles will be supplied to the Moroccan forces over a period of three years. This will be the biggest contract for Indian-made armoured vehicles, both within and outside the country. The Indian paramilitary forces have also placed orders for the indigenous armoured vehicle.

WhAP is an indigenously designed and developed amphibious wheeled combat vehicle.

According to DRDO, the design philosophy of this platform aligns with global trends and focuses on modularity, scalability, and reconfigurability to adapt the platform for various roles.

The WhAP can easily navigate through muddy or slushy terrain and has the capability to withstand mine blasts. Variants of the WhAP, including the Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV) and the paramilitary version, have been inducted into the Indian Army and paramilitary forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)