Washington, Jan 14 (PTI) A week ahead of the grand consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Ram Bhaktas held car rallies in 21 cities across the US with the enthusiastic participants in the national capital organising an innovative Tesla Car musical show dedicated to Lord Ram.

Over 100 Ram Bhakts, each owning a Tesla Car, gathered at Shri Bhaktha Anjaneya Temple in Frederick City -- a Maryland suburb of Washington DC -- on Saturday night.

They used one of the key features of Tesla cars wherein the headlights and speakers of these Tesla cars synced with a popular number dedicated to Lord Ram.

Introduced in 2022, the light-flashing-set-to-music feature is available in certain categories of its models with the particular software update.

According to the organisers of the Tesla Music Show, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, more than 200 Tesla Car owners had registered for the event and they had to turn on a significantly large number of them.

Drone pictures taken by the event organisers showed that these Tesla Cars created a “RAM” by placing these cars in such a way.

“Today we had the Tesla Ram Bhagwan musical event on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We are grateful to the generation of Hindus over the last 500 years to have struggled for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” said Mahendra Sapa, president of the DC chapter of VHP America, organisers of the Tesla musical event here.

“The Tesla light show is just the beginning of the celebration of the Ram Temple inauguration,” said Animesh Shukla, one of the volunteer organisers. VHPA plans to organise similar light shows on January 20, he said.

VHP America, which is leading the Ram temple celebrations in the US, on Saturday held car rallies in as many as 21 cities: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Carmel (Indiana), Cary and Charlotte in North Carolina, Chicago, Denver in Colorado, Edison in New Jersey; Houston, Austin and San Antonio in Texas' New York, Phoenix, Portland; Sacramento, San Francisco and Simi Valley in California; Seattle and St Louis. More such rallies are scheduled on Sunday as well.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America announced the placement of large billboards in over 10 states.

“More than 40 billboards will prominently display the message of the Shri Ram Janam Bhumi Mandir (Temple) Consecration Ceremony scheduled for January 22, 2024. This momentous event, awaited by the Hindu community for over 25 generations (495 years), will be celebrated with unprecedented enthusiasm,” a media release said.

The billboards have already been unveiled in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia. Additionally, Arizona and the State of Missouri are set to join this visual celebration starting on Monday, January 15.

“The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony,” the statement said.

