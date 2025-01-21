Washington, Jan 21 (AP) Vivek Ramaswamy is no longer part of the government efficiency commission that President Donald Trump selected him to lead alongside billionaire Elon Musk.

Ramaswamy's departure from the Department of Government Efficiency was confirmed hours after Trump took office Monday.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Says Will Take Back Panama Canal and Leave Paris Climate Accord (Watch Video).

Ramaswamy, who sought the 2024 Republican nomination for president, has signalled plans to run for governor of Ohio.

“Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE," Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the commission, said in a statement.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Announces National Emergency at Southern Border, Tariff Body.

"He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again.”

Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, made hundreds of millions of dollars at the intersection of hedge funds and pharmaceutical research, a career he charted and built while graduating from Harvard University and then Yale Law School. He brought to his president campaign the same approach he used to coax money from investors even when the drugs he promoted never made it to the market. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)