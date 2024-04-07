Dubai [UAE], April 7 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has organised a Ramadan Iftar programme for 12,000 people in a number of cities in the Republic of Niger.

The Iftar programme reached fasting people across Niger, including those in Niamey, Dosso, and Tillaberi.

Niger has been under military rule since July 2023, when an elite guard force led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani detained President Mohamed Bazoum and declared Tchiani ruler.

Like the military rulers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger has also kicked out French and other European forces. Both Mali and Burkina Faso have turned to Russia for support. (ANI/WAM)

