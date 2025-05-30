Copenhagen [Denmark], May 30 (ANI): All-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad attended the luncheon interaction with former Danish parliamentarians in Copenhagen. The event, hosted by the Indian Ambassador, provided a platform for discussion and exchange of ideas.

The delegation's engagement with former MPs, including Freddy Svane; former ambassador of Denmark to India, Manu Sareen; former MP and an author, Helle Degn; Vice-President of the Mandela Center and Niels Ahlmann-Ohlsen, former MP and currently CEO of Strategic Alliance International ApS aimed to foster stronger ties between India and Denmark.

Earlier today, the delegation also met with Chairperson of Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, Christian Friis Bach and Danish MP Trine Pertou Mach.

After the interaction, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya said that both Bach and Mach expressed concern and condemned the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Both of them expressed their concern and condemned the brutality that happened in Pahalgam. They said clearly that they stand with India. We also told them that terrorism is also going on in the financial sector," the BJP MP told ANI.

He claimed that Pakistan is sending fake currency to "cripple the Indian economy."

"They (Pakistan) are sending fake currency to cripple the Indian economy. Instead of socio-economic development with the help of international funds, they are encouraging their military operations and secret intelligence. Pakistani military personnel are looting the money... We are not concerned with Pakistan's internal matters. The only talks we can have with Pakistan now are on PoK," he said.

He further claimed that Pakistan is converting Bangladesh into a "terrorist Launchpad" through illegal immigration, infiltration, and radicalisation.

"We share a border with Pakistan and Bangladesh... The Pakistan border has some difficult terrain. But the Bangladeshi border is much more accessible. The border is porous, unscientific... Pakistan is converting Bangladesh into a terrorist launchpad through illegal immigration, infiltration, and radicalisation," Bhattacharya added.

Friis Bach also reiterated his solidarity to India, while talking to ANI, "We are honoured to meet a very strong delegation from the Indian Parliament, and we have expressed our heartfelt condolences... We have expressed our strong solidarity and support to India during this difficult time."

Apart from Ravi Shankar Prasad, other members of the Indian delegation included BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran. (ANI)

