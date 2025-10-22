Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI): A Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court (ATC) has once again issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, over her absence from the hearing in a case linked to the November 2023 PTI protests, Dawn reported.

This marks the fourth time the court has issued a non-bailable warrant for Aleema in connection with the protests, which saw over 10,000 PTI supporters marching into Islamabad in defiance of a ban on public gatherings and a lockdown, clashing with nearly 20,000 security personnel. The violent standoff in the Red Zone ultimately forced PTI leadership to call off the planned sit-in "for the time being," Dawn stated.

Following the protests, several PTI leaders were booked under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Of these, two cases were filed at the Taxila police station and one each at the Sadiqabad and Naseerabad police stations.

During Monday's proceedings at the ATC in Rawalpindi for the Sadiqabad case, 10 out of 11 suspects appeared before the court. However, Aleema's continued absence led the judge to again issue a non-bailable arrest warrant against her, Dawn reported.

The court also issued a show-cause notice to Superintendent of Police (Rawal Division) Saad Arshad and Deputy Superintendent of Police Naeem for submitting a "bogus report." Both officers were summoned in person over "contempt of court." The judge observed that while the officials claimed Aleema had gone into hiding, "she was seen at the Adiala jail and also on social media channels."

In the previous hearing on October 20, ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah had directed SP Saad to arrest and produce Aleema before the court on October 22, while ordering the confiscation of her surety bond and verification of her guarantor's property documents.

At Monday's hearing, the court ordered Aleema's guarantor's surety bonds to be confiscated and directed her to submit new bonds worth Rs 1 million. The surety bonds of four vehicle guarantors linked to the case were also seized. The hearing has been adjourned till November 24.

Earlier in October, the court had issued multiple warrants for Aleema over her repeated non-appearance. On October 14, a non-bailable warrant was issued after she failed to appear twice before the court, and police were instructed to arrest and produce her by October 15. Her counsel's plea for exemption from personal attendance was rejected, as the court noted she was to be indicted on criminal charges related to the November 26 protests.

Before that, on October 8, the ATC had issued a bailable warrant when Aleema skipped a scheduled indictment hearing. Despite repeated opportunities, she has yet to appear before the court, Dawn reported. (ANI)

