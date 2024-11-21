Georgetown [Guyana], November 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi to pay tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during his state visit to Guyana.

In the visit to Guyana, PM Modi will pay tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. This will be the 21st such instance when PM Modi has paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on foreign soil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to Mahatma Gandhi ji's teachings transcends India's borders.

This reverence for Gandhi extends beyond domestic initiatives, finding expression in PM Modi's diplomatic engagements worldwide. To date, there have been numerous occasions where the Prime Minister has paid tribute to the Mahatma on international soil, a testament to his effort to keep Gandhi's legacy alive and relevant on the global stage.

In recent times, during the Prime Minister's visit to Ukraine in August, in Kyiv, PM Modi chose to pay tribute at Gandhi's statue, a poignant gesture underscoring peace amidst conflict. Another memorable instance occurred on June 21, 2023, during International Yoga Day, when PM Modi honoured Gandhi at the North Lawn of the UN Headquarters in the USA, linking India's cultural roots to global peace initiatives.

In May 2023, PM Modi unveiled a bust of Gandhi ji in Hiroshima, Japan, a city that knows the true value of peace, turning a historical tragedy into a reminder of resilience. Before that, on October 29, 2021, in Rome, Italy, PM Modi's floral tribute reinforced Gandhi's universal message of harmony and unity.

His dedication to spreading Gandhi's ideals has been long-standing.

In 2019, during a visit to Abu Dhabi, PM Modi, alongside His Highness Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, released a commemorative stamp that celebrated Gandhi's message of peace. That same year in Seoul, South Korea, he unveiled Gandhi's bust, affirming India's timeless ties with the world.

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi hosted a high-level event on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA on 25 September 2019 in the ECOSOC Chamber of the UN Headquarters.

In the event, he inaugurated Gandhi Solar Park at the UN Headquarters, and the Gandhi Peace Garden at State University of New York College at Old Westbury and unveiled the special commemorative edition of the Gandhi@150 Postage Stamps brought out by the UN Postal Administration.

In 2018, he unveiled a plaque marking the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhi's Ashes, at Clifford Pier, in Singapore.

In 2017, PM Modi paid tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Lisbon, Portugal.

Earlier, in 2016, PM Modi inaugurated a special exhibition on Gandhi in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Gandhi's philosophy took shape. The next day in Durban, he visited the Phoenix Settlement, a place ingrained with Gandhi's legacy, and paid floral tribute to the Mahatma. On July 11, 2016, his visit to the University of Nairobi, Kenya, also featured a tribute to Gandhi, bridging the past and present with a shared vision of equality.

On 12 July 2015, PM unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

On 16 May 2015, PM delivered an address at the launch of the Centre for Gandhian and Indian Studies, at Fudan University, in Shanghai, China.

Other such key moments include honouring Gandhi outside the UK Parliament in 2015; unveiling a bust in Hannover, Germany in 2015; and paying respects in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in 2015.

In 2015 in Mauritius, he honoured Gandhi's statue and offered tributes at the Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane, Australia in 2014 and also during a visit to Washington, DC in 2014. (ANI)

