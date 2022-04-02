Islamabad [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): Estranged leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jahangir Khan Tareen, on Saturday announced that he will support the Opposition's joint candidate, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz for the position of Punjab's Chief Minister slot, in a move that is seen as a blow to Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the upcoming no-confidence motion against his government.

This announcement followed talks held in London between former senior PML-N leader and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar with the PTI's estranged leader, Tareen.

The two sides discussed the upcoming voting for the no-confidence motion against Pakistan's ruling party led by Prime Minister Imran Khan scheduled on Sunday and also discussed the election of Pakistan's Punjab province chief minister, Geo TV reported citing sources.

Meanwhile, all efforts of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi went in vain as they wanted Tahreen to support Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM.

Just a few minutes before Tareen made the announcement, Moonis had a four-hour-long meeting with Tareen and other lawmakers who are associated with Tahreen but the meeting did not end on a positive note, according to Geo TV.

Punjab province Governor, Chaudhry Muhamad Sarwar accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday, after the PTI announced to support PML-Q in Punjab province.

Following the acceptance of the resignation, the Punjab cabinet was dissolved, reported Geo TV.

The Joint Opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly, citing that they had been "dissatisfied with his performance."

Sarwar sought approval from Imran Khan before taking his final decision, sources said, adding that he has summoned a session of the Punjab Assembly today (April 2) to elect the new leader of the House, reported Geo TV. (ANI)

