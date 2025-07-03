Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana' ((Image Credit: YouTube/NarendraModi)

Washington, DC [US], July 3 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred the national honour of Ghana, Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that this honour is the recognition of his steadfast efforts in strengthening the voice of the Global South and testament to cooperation and friendship between two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Fitting that PM @narendramodi has been conferred with Ghana's national honour - the 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana'. It is a recognition of his steadfast efforts in strengthening the voice of the Global South. Also a testament to our cooperation and friendship with Ghana."

Also Read | 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana': PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Ghana's Highest National Honour, Dedicates It to the 'Bright Future of India's Youth and Their Aspirations'.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1940539945204011237

PM Modi was conferred with The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, the country's highest civilian honour, by President John Mahama on Wednesday (local time). PM Modi thanked Ghana's President for the honour and called it a "matter of immense pride".

Also Read | US Plane Crash: Skydiving Aircraft Cessna 208B With 15 People Onboard Crashes After Overshooting Runway During Takeoff in New Jersey, 5 Injured.

"It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to be conferred with Ghana's national award, The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, by the President. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mahama ji, the Government of Ghana and the people of Ghana. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians," PM Modi said.

He said he dedicated the award to the youth of both countries."I dedicate this award to the aspirations of our youth, their bright future, our rich cultural diversity and traditions and the historic ties between India and Ghana," he said.

The award was presented during PM Modi's visit to Ghana, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in more than 30 years. During his visit, PM Modi held talks with Ghana President Mahama and the two leaders agreed to elevate their relationship to a "Comprehensive Partnership."

During the joint press briefing, PM Modi said, "The President and I have agreed to elevate our bilateral relationship to the level of a 'Comprehensive Partnership.' India is more than just a partner; it stands as a co-traveller in Ghana's journey toward nation-building."

"In the defence and security sector, we will progress with the guiding principle of 'Security through Solidarity.' Collaboration will be strengthened in key areas such as armed forces training, maritime security, defence supply chains, and cybersecurity," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)