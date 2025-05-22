World News | Report Says Thick Smoke Filled the Cabin of a Delta Plane That Took off from Atlanta in February

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The smoke that filled the cabin of a Delta flight as it took off from the Atlanta airport in February was so thick that the lead flight attendant had trouble seeing past the first row of passengers and the pilots donned oxygen masks as a precaution.

Agency News PTI| May 22, 2025 01:44 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Report Says Thick Smoke Filled the Cabin of a Delta Plane That Took off from Atlanta in February
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Washington, May 21 (PTI) The smoke that filled the cabin of a Delta flight as it took off from the Atlanta airport in February was so thick that the lead flight attendant had trouble seeing past the first row of passengers and the pilots donned oxygen masks as a precaution.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Wednesday that the plane quickly returned to the airport on the morning of February 24 and evacuated all 99 people aboard. Two people sustained minor injuries during the evacuation, but no one was hurt by the smoke.

Also Read | US Deportations: Boston Judge Says Donald Trump Admin Violated Court Order on Deportations to Third Countries.

Initially, the airline described the incident as just a haze inside the Boeing 717 aircraft. Delta didn't immediately respond to questions about the incident Wednesday afternoon.

The flight attendants reported that the smoke began near one of the doors in the front of the plane before it also started coming out of all the vents throughout the plane, according to the report. The flight attendants tried contacting the pilots but initially couldn't reach them because they were focused on emergency procedures and flying the plane.

Also Read | US Shocker: Elderly Woman Shoots Son Over Loud Video Game Noise at Home, Dumps Gun in Canal in Ariz" data-url="https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/world-news-report-says-thick-smoke-filled-the-cabin-of-a-delta-plane-that-took-off-from-atlanta-in-february-6872593.html">

World News | Report Says Thick Smoke Filled the Cabin of a Delta Plane That Took off from Atlanta in February

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The smoke that filled the cabin of a Delta flight as it took off from the Atlanta airport in February was so thick that the lead flight attendant had trouble seeing past the first row of passengers and the pilots donned oxygen masks as a precaution.

Agency News PTI| May 22, 2025 01:44 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Report Says Thick Smoke Filled the Cabin of a Delta Plane That Took off from Atlanta in February
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Washington, May 21 (PTI) The smoke that filled the cabin of a Delta flight as it took off from the Atlanta airport in February was so thick that the lead flight attendant had trouble seeing past the first row of passengers and the pilots donned oxygen masks as a precaution.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Wednesday that the plane quickly returned to the airport on the morning of February 24 and evacuated all 99 people aboard. Two people sustained minor injuries during the evacuation, but no one was hurt by the smoke.

Also Read | US Deportations: Boston Judge Says Donald Trump Admin Violated Court Order on Deportations to Third Countries.

Initially, the airline described the incident as just a haze inside the Boeing 717 aircraft. Delta didn't immediately respond to questions about the incident Wednesday afternoon.

The flight attendants reported that the smoke began near one of the doors in the front of the plane before it also started coming out of all the vents throughout the plane, according to the report. The flight attendants tried contacting the pilots but initially couldn't reach them because they were focused on emergency procedures and flying the plane.

Also Read | US Shocker: Elderly Woman Shoots Son Over Loud Video Game Noise at Home, Dumps Gun in Canal in Arizona; Arrested.

The flight attendants assured passengers they were trained for the situation and asked them to remain calm.

Shortly after the smoke appeared, the NTSB said, the pilots got a low oil pressure alarm for the right engine, so they shut it down as they were returning to the airport. When maintenance personnel inspected that engine after the plane landed they found little or no oil in the engine.

The NTSB hasn't determined if that oil leak was the cause of the smoke. That won't be established until the agency completes its full report sometime next year.

The plane was met by firefighters when it landed, and when the pilots opened the flight deck door, they "noticed a tremendous amount of smoke in the cabin, and the captain immediately ordered an evacuation," the report said.

Passengers evacuated the plane through a combination of the emergency slides at the front and back of the plane and climbing off the wing.

The flight's destination had been Columbia, South Carolina. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
uefa
500+K+ searches
bruno fernandes
200+K+ searches
capitol
200+K+ searches
casemiro
200+K+ searches
destiny udogie
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
  • bitcoin
    Ethereum(ETH)
    ₹2,14,735-0.13%
  • bitcoin
    Tether(USDT)
    ₹85.640.07%
  • bitcoin
    XRP(XRP)
    ₹203.91.21%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel