Damascus, August 24: A gas pipeline explosion in the Damascus area led to a total power shutdown in Syria, state news agency SANA reported citing information from energy and electricity ministries.

The explosion on the Arab gas pipeline, which occurred between the Ad Dumayr and Adra areas near the Syrian capital, could be a terrorist act, the state news agency said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday. Also Read | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Threatens to Punch a Journalist in the Mouth After Being Asked About his Wife Michelle’s Link to An Alleged Corruption Scheme.

Unconfirmed video of the explosion of a gas pipeline in #Syria, which is now causing a nationwide blackout. Officials say it’s a possible terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/P0zsJMxqlZ — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 24, 2020

The explosion on the pipeline, which supplies southern Syria, led to a total power shutdown in the country, SANA said.

