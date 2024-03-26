Washington DC [US], March 26 (ANI): US President Joe Biden informed on Tuesday that eight people were unaccounted for after the Baltimore Bridge collapse, out of which two have been rescued, while the rescue operation is ongoing for the remaining six.

Biden also said that the ship traffic in the port of Baltimore has been suspended until further notice and channel will be cleared before the ship traffic resumes again.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Attack: China Demands Probe After Five Chinese Nationals Killed in Attack on Convoy in Besham City of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference, President Biden said, "Officials at the scene estimate eight people were unaccounted for. That number might change. Two have been rescued, one without injury and one in critical condition, and the search and rescue operation is continuing for all those remaining as we speak."

He, however, also specified that there is "no indication" that there was an 'intentional' act here.

Also Read | Baltimore Bridge Collapse Update: 22-Member Cargo Ship That Collided With Francis Scott Key Bridge Had All Indians Onboard: Report.

"Everything so far indicates that this was a terrible accident. At this time, we have no other indication, no other reason to believe there's any intentional act here," Biden said.

"Our prayers are with everyone involved in this terrible accident and all the families, especially those waiting for the news of their loved ones right now. I know every minute in that circumstance feels like a lifetime," he added.

President Biden thanked the rescuers and the people of Baltimore and affirmed that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge.

"We're incredibly grateful for the brave rescuers who immediately rushed to the scene and to the people of Baltimore...We're going to stay with you as long as it takes...The search and rescue operation is our top priority," the President said.

He added, "Ship traffic in the port of Baltimore has been suspended until further notice and we'll need to clear that channel before the ship traffic can resume...It's my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge...The people of Baltimore can count on us."

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after it was struck by a large ship.

Following the incident, Maryland's Baltimore, Maryland, governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency on Monday.

Earlier, Biden convened senior members of his team and has directed the administration to assist in search and rescue efforts for this "terrible" incident.

"This morning, I convened senior members of my team for a briefing on the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. I've directed my Administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident," Biden posted on X.

The bridge, located south of Baltimore, spans more than 1.5 miles across the Patapsco River. It opened in March 1977, serving as a major connecting point, The Hill reported.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, named for the writer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," has undergone various renovations over the years, but was "up to code," Governor Moore said Tuesday.

In 2023, more than 12.4 million vehicles crossed the Key Bridge, according to data collected by NewsNation. Daily, the bridge serves about 30,000 commuters, Moore added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)