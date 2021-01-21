Quetta, Jan 21 (AP) A roadside bomb exploded near a Pakistani paramilitary vehicle in a remote area of southwestern Baluchistan province, wounding at least 11 troops, security officials said.

The attack on the Frontier Corps patrol took place on Wednesday in the district of Sibi and at least four soldiers were listed in critical condition, said the official.

Three officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to media on the record.

No group claimed responsibility but similar attacks in the past have been carried out by Baluch separatist groups.

Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups often stage attacks to press their demands for independence. (AP)

