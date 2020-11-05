Rome [Italy], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, said she had contracted the asymptomatic form of the novel coronavirus disease.

"I want to inform you that last week I spoke to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 today," she wrote on her Facebook page.

According to Raggi, after the identified infection, she feels well and has no symptoms. She plans to work from home in isolation. (ANI/Sputnik)

