Rome [Italy], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

"PM Narendra Modi meets Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of G20 Summit. Discussed climate change and facilitating international travel," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed in a tweet.

Earlier in July, PM Modi had lauded Lee Hsien Loong for inaugurating historic Silat Road Gurudwara in Singapore.

"The Prime Minister of Singapore and my friend, Lee Hsien Loong inaugurated the recently renovated Silat Road Gurudwara. He also wore the traditional Sikh turban," PM Modi said while lauding Lee Hsien.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met Pope Francis. The PM was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also invited Pope Francis to visit India during a "very warm" meeting at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour.

These developments came after PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit.

During his visit, the PM also met French President Emmanuel Macron.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

In the evening, PM is scheduled to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural programme. Later, dinner is also planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on "Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development". There will be a global summit on supply chain resilience, according to the sources. (ANI)

