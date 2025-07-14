Rospotrebnadzor has identified the cause of the outbreak of intestinal infection in Dagestan (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

Dagestan [Russia], July 13 (ANI/MIC Izvestia): The cause of the outbreak of intestinal infection in Dagestan has been established, the causative agent of the disease has been identified in water from the breeding network, as well as in patients and contact persons. This was announced on July 13 by the Department of Rospotrebnadzor in the republic.

"During the epidemiological investigation and laboratory tests, it was established that the site of the accident was a section of the water pipeline from the Dzhepelsky water source to the village of Gilyar," the department's Telegram channel clarifies.

Rospotrebnadzor noted that the spread of infection was facilitated by the lack of water treatment, the lack of registration of accidents at the water pipeline and the failure to inform the responsible authorities.

The agency added that numerous violations of sanitary standards had been identified.

"The complex of sanitary and anti--epidemic measures carried out made it possible to stabilize the situation within one incubation period," the Rospotrebnadzor emphasized.

On July 8, poisoned people with symptoms of intestinal infection turned to the Central District Hospital of the Magaramkentsky district of Dagestan. At the same time, it was reported that most of the victims of the infection were children. It was established that they drank water that is supplied to the houses through water supply lines. The number of people poisoned by water has increased to 372 people.

A criminal case has been opened into the incident. The next day, on July 9, the director of the municipal institution of the Magaramkent district was detained. A sanitary and epidemiological examination was ordered as part of the criminal case. On July 11, the court arrested the director of the municipal institution of communal services of the Magaramkent district in the case of mass poisoning with water. (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

