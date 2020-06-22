Belgrade [Serbia], June 22 (ANI): Serbia's ruling Progressive Party (SNS) is set to win the Parliamentary election bagging the maximum number of seats in a landslide victory in Europe's first national election since the coronavirus crisis began, according to projections on Sunday evening.

As the formal counting of votes is still underway, exit polls have indeed suggested that SNS is winning the vote, as did the preliminary results from the Republic Electoral Commission after reviewing ballots from a little more than 2 per cent of polling stations. Final results are expected to be announced no later than in 96 hours after the voting ends, Sputnik news agency reported.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Rally in Tulsa Likely to Emerge as 'COVID-19 Super Spreader Event', Says Brown University Health Expert.

"Tonight we received the greatest trust of people, the greatest in Serbia's history, in conditions where few people believed in it. We received a great warning from the people that we should be even more responsible and diligent," Vucic said in the SNS campaign headquarters, adding that the party's victory was "impressive and convincing."

According to preliminary results, SNS is leading the race with 63.35 per cent of the vote, followed by Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic's Socialist Party of Serbia with 10.67 per cent.

Also Read | PepsiCo Plant in Beijing, That Produces Lays Chips, Temporarily Shut as 8 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive: Chinese Media.

More than 8,000 election centres were open from 07.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. (local time).

Protective masks and gloves are mandatory for polling station committee members, while voters have also been advised to wear them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)