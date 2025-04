Moscow, Apr 13 (PTI) Russia on Sunday expressed confidence in the rapid and consistent development of its friendly relations and expansion of ties with India, saying it hopes to continue developing multifaceted cooperation with New Delhi.

In a post on Telegram on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, the Russian Foreign Ministry congratulated "our Indian friends on our shared holiday".

"We express confidence in continued rapid and consistent development of friendly relations and expansion of Russian-Indian ties,” the ministry was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

India and Russia established their diplomatic relations on April 13, 1947.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, bilateral relations are characterized by reliability, high intensity of political interaction and a particularly privileged strategic partnership.

"They are characterized by a high level of mutual trust, respect for national interests, identical or close of views on key aspects of global and regional politics," it said. "There are meetings and negotiations at the highest and high levels every year to discuss key areas of cooperation, as well as pressing international and regional problems.”

The ministry also underlined that cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic cooperation is successfully developing between the two countries, and nuclear energy remains one of the key areas of interaction.

It said the two sides are "committed to building a polycentric world order based on the principles of sovereign equality, compliance with the norms and principles of international law, and they also advocate a greater role of the Global South in the mechanisms of economic governance".

“Our countries work to ensure stability, global and regional security, closely cooperate within the BRICS and SCO. Russia has consistently supported India's candidacy for permanent membership of the UN Security Council,” the ministry added.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently said that Russia views strengthening its privileged strategic partnership with India as a foreign policy priority as per its Foreign Policy Concept.

"Our two countries share long-standing ties. We can even say that these relations have passed the test of time. Today, Russia and India are promoting their cooperation on an equal footing, based on a sincere and shared respect for one another and taking into account each other's interests," he added.

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II.

In July last, Prime Minister Modi visited Moscow to attend the 22nd Russia-India summit, his first trip to the country in nearly five years. In October, Modi visited the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit.

Modi has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India. Putin is likely to travel to India this year as part of the established framework for reciprocal annual engagements between the leaders of the two nations.

