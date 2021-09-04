Moscow [Russia], August 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 18,780 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing cumulative total to 6,993,954, the federal response center said Saturday.

The biggest number of new cases was recorded in Moscow -- 1,549; the second largest in St. Petersburg with 1,494; and the third largest in the Moscow Region with 756.

In the same 24 hours, 796 deaths of patients with coronavirus were confirmed and 18,737 recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

