Moscow [Russia], August 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 22,277 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,932 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,557,068, the federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 22,277 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,850 cases (8.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.34%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,529 daily infections, up from 2,294 cases the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,810 new cases, up from 1,801, and the Moscow region with 1,223 cases, up from 1,143.

The response center reported a new record of 815 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 808 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 168,864.

In the same 24 hours, 19,368 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 20,195 the day before, bringing the total to 5,848,340. (ANI/Sputnik)

