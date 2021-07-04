Moscow [Russia], July 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 25,142 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 5,610,941, the federal response center said Sunday.

Moscow registered the highest number of new cases in this period -- 7,624, the Moscow region had second highest number with 2,696, St, Petersburg third highest with 1,784.

In the last 24 hours, 663 deaths of people with COVID-19 were recorded across the country, 111 of them in Moscow. In the same period, 15,484 people were discharged from hospital in Russia with full recovery. (ANI/Sputnik)

