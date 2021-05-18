Moscow [Russia], May 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia confirmed 8,183 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,957,756, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 364 to 116,575 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,972 to 4,572,226.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, registered 2,430 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,143,100.

Moscow's Department of Transport warned Tuesday that masks and gloves remain a mandatory form of protection in public transport amid a recent upsurge in cases. Those residents that violate measures will be fined, it added.

So far, over 134 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

