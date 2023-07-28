Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Moscow, Jul 28 (AP) The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday it shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometres (about 24 miles ) east of the border with Ukraine, and local officials reported 15 people were injured.

Debris fell on the city, it added, alleging that Ukraine fired the missile as part of a “terror attack”.

Also Read | India: Blind Women Use Touch to Find and Fight Breast Cancer.

The statement follows media reports of an explosion in a residential area of Taganrog. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)