Moscow [Russia], March 11 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Russia on Friday issued guidelines for Indian students studying in Russia saying that there are no security reasons for them to leave.

It also added that if students have concerns regarding disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity to India and if they like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so.

The Embassy in Moscow in a statement said, "The Embassy has been receiving messages from Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country. The Embassy would like to reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave."

Furthermore, the Embassy is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students, the statement read.

It noted that certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India is, however, taking place adding that if students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so.

"Regarding the academic programs, the Embassy has been informed by a number of universities that they have already shifted to the online distance learning mode. Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding the continuation of their academic activities without disruption," it added.

On 24 February, the Russian started the invasion of Ukraine. As a result of this military operation, substantial areas of the Ukrainian territory now constitute areas of war from which many are fleeing. (ANI)

